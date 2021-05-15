First weekend without alarm status: traffic skyrockets and increases by 42%

Spain has experienced for the first time in six months his first full weekend without the umbrella of the state of alarm which has allowed, among other things, travel between communities, a situation that is going to join with the control of the Covid pandemic, as reported by EFE.

No longer needing a pass to travel, many Spaniards have packed their bags and have opted for the car to travel to another community or to municipalities in the same region. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has verified a increase in departures from Madrid of up to 42% compared to last week.

The end of the state of alarm has triggered tourist reservations to travel around the country, with some hotel chains hanging the entire poster in several of their establishments for these days. For example, The Valencian Community, one of the most popular destinations, plans to reach an average occupancy of over 60% this weekend, according to data from the employers’ association of the Hosbec region.

Although there is no state of alarm, the communities continue with their different restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and, in fact, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has shown her concern about crowds such as those that occurred last weekend and has insisted on citizen responsibility.

And although the situation has improved and the vaccination campaign has advanced, the premise is maintain prevention and be very strict in security measures.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, spoke about this on Friday, where he visited the Rovi Group laboratories, which manufacture the active principle of Moderna’s vaccine. From Granada, he recalled that “the virus continues to circulate among us”, so it has insisted on his message of “not lowering your guard” even though Spain is heading “in a straight line towards group immunity”.

In the Canary Islands, some 7,000 police officers and Civil Guard will act in a coordinated manner to ensure compliance with the rules and in the Balearic Islands there has been no report of any type of police reinforcement to maintain security measures or a greater opening of hotels, which have their sights set on tourism in June.