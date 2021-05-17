First week of the trial of the King of Cachopo: At ease?

“It’s a snake charmerThis is how a witness defined, outside the trial, César Román, accused of dismembering his girlfriend. Few times has an accused been seen as at ease on the bench as the King of Cachopo, but his defiant attitude has the hours counted, according to several analysts consulted.

Roman sat last Tuesday on the bench of the Provincial Court of Madrid to answer for the death of Heidi Paz. They were more than four hours of monologue rather than statement, because the King of Cachopo expanded all he wanted, without being interrupted hardly.

He even went so far as to say that his alleged victim she was alive. And if someone had killed her, it hadn’t been him. He was in charge of slipping insinuations to divert attention to other possible authors with a mobile that he would give for a movie script.

Some witnesses have been passing through the courtroom this week who have I contradict your version and that they have described him as an abusive and violent man.

There is still a lot of judgment and many testimonies that will be key, from the police who have led the investigation, to the forensics and even some friends of the accused.

Your defense insists on his innocence and, above all, that there were many errors in the investigation, as reflected in a report by criminologists that has not been admitted by the court.

The trial has raised expectations. They have followed him online two veteran researchers who prefer to remain anonymous and who have been consulted for their opinion of the accused and his statement.

His crimes are not visceral

A psychopath? One of the two experts does not hesitate to answer affirmatively to this question, who defines him as an abuser who, moreover, “minimizes women.”

“He is cold and his crimes are not visceral. He has a high cognitive ability“adds the other investigator, who has been struck by how the defendant, whom he calls a” swindler “, addresses his lawyer, to whom he passes the questions he has to ask.

In front of other defendants, the King of Cachopo does not maintain the role that corresponds to him in a trial, of “submission” to your defense. Quite the contrary, experts say. “You just have to look at how he looks, how he holds his gaze, how he indicates with his hand, how he takes care of his super-neat image.”

For those consulted, another feature of their possible psychopathy is the will to “depersonalize” your victim by dismembering her. And how he wants to bring under his control the people he considers “inferior.” A desire for submission that is nothing more than a desire for power, the experts continue.

César Román, a “conceited who has falsified even his personality“He is intelligent and his intelligence is not diminished by his emotions, even though he is realizing what may fall to him.

But his head “going to a thousand revolutions” and it is able to process everything quickly to give an answer to what is being asked, as it has shown in its statement, according to these two researchers.

Desires for control and fame

The experts consulted have perceived how the accused tries to give his “lies” an “impressive” degree of veracity and define him as a “trickster manipulator” eager to lead. He wants to have control and fame, they add.

And if something has caught the attention of these two experts, it is their “totally unusual” attitude and, at the same time “regrettable” at trial, “getting to point the finger” at members of the room.

“The normal thing is that the defendant gets nervous in front of the court, because it imposes. But he has shown cheeky and defiant. And filmmaker “, adds one of the experts.

Very surprised they are also shown that his statement lasted so long and that he was not cut off in his demonstrations, in which in addition “He doubted that the body was Heidi Paz”.

Regardless of whether you want to defend yourself and your right to do so, both experts have found it “unheard of” the attitude of the accused, who has wanted to involve the victim in shady matters such as drug trafficking.

Anyway, these two researchers believe that there are sufficient evidence to accuse the King of the Cachopo of the death of Heidi Paz, but they do not want to advance events pending the expert evidence.

Meanwhile, the accused remains calm. He went to the Provincial Court on the 10th wanting to prove his innocence, as he stated upon arrival. After the fourth session of the trial, a journalist asked him if he was lower-spirited. He answered with a resounding “no”