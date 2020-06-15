Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland claimed the team’s first victory last Saturday in the fifth round of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, in what has been described as the best race of the e series. -sports so far.

Rowland showed a strong pace from the start, qualifying at P3 on the Berlin circuit, having had just one day of practice along with the rest of the grid on the new virtual Tempelhof track.

Rowland took the lead cleanly at the start, key to success in a sim race, and immediately settled into an exciting battle against the core group of three pilots. On the seventh lap and from third position, Rowland made a perfect move in a tight corner to overtake two cars at once and claim the lead. He held the first position until the end, avoiding constant pressure from behind. Sebastien Buemi qualified at P11 and crossed the finish line at position 12.

The elegant overtaking and the team’s first virtual victory pay tribute to the “Go Nissan Day”, which is celebrated every year on May 23. In Japanese, the date 5/23 is pronounced Go (5), Ni (2), San (3).

The new online racing series represents Formula E, as the pinnacle of zero-emission racing in the real world, through virtual mode. This aligns with Nissan’s goal of zero emissions and zero accidents, an important pillar of Nissan Intelligent Mobility’s vision, to transform the way cars are driven, driven and integrated into society.

The ABB Formula E “Race at Home Challenge” raises funds that contribute to the UNICEF global call against COVID-19 to accompany and keep children around the world safe, healthy and learning in the face of the pandemic current.

The next race will take place on Saturday, May 30. The track has yet to be defined.