The pastor of St. Bridget’s Church in Brooklyn was the first Catholic cleric in the United States to die as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Cheer up!”

The priest Jorge Ortiz-Garay He repeated that word in Spanish when he encouraged adolescents not to leave school, when he fed the destitute and when he comforted those who had lost a loved one.

And that is the word that his parishioners use to pay tribute to now, no matter how much pandemic do not allow them to gather to mourn their loved one “father George”.

The pastor of St. Bridget’s Church in Brooklyn was the first Catholic clergyman in U.S dying from the outbreak of coronavirus. He was 49 years old.

A few days before his death on March 27, he officiated a mass. He said he was fine and that “the only way to fight the virus” was through love and service to others. Like those of other churches around the world, the banks of the Santa Brígida were empty that day. But dozens of people prayed with him from their homes, via livestream.

“The whole world is in crisis,” said the religious. “In this time of crisis and panic, we must love and live our faith.”

Faith was what made Ortiz leave his native Mexico, where he had received his lawyer’s degree, and follow the path of the priesthood. He enrolled in a seminary in Italy in the 1990s and then studied theology in New Jersey before being ordained in the Archdiocese of Newark in 2004.

A decade later, he began working at Santa Brígida in Wyckoff Heights, Queens, where there is a large Hispanic community. He was the diocesan coordinator of the ministry of Mexican immigrants and organized the annual celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe of the diocese of Brooklyn, which includes a mass attended by thousands of people and a pilgrimage in which the faithful carry torches through the streets of NY.

“In the community, he was known as a father, a father of many people, “said the Rev. Joseph Dutan, a cure 31-year-old from Santa Brígida who lived upstairs in the rectory and who was at his side when he celebrated his last mass.

“He had a reputation for being someone who would always support you in person,” Dutan said. “Someone they could go to if they needed help.”

Dutan noted that his mentor was tough when it had to be and that he loved to joke around. But he had a great heart and, above all things, he was devoted to his community.

In photographs you can see a happy Ortiz in the pulpit, with cassocks that had the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe embroidered on them. In one, he is seen arbitrating an alleged fight between two teenagers wearing colorful wide-brimmed hats. There are videos in which he appears singing Christmas carols in Spanish. He was very proud of his work with young people, including a trip to Panama last year on the occasion of World Youth Day.

Erik Chauca, an 18-year-old ex-Sacristan, says that the “father Jorge “convinced him to resume his studies after he had left them.” I don’t know what he would be doing today. All thanks to him, “he said.

“He worried a lot about me,” Chauca declared, crying. “I can’t believe we’re gone.”

Everything happened very quickly, according to Dutan. After the mass, Ortiz felt bad and thought it was a minor cold since for years he suffered from chronic bronchitis. Her condition worsened. He felt weak and asked Dutan if he could officiate the Masses in English and Spanish. There came a time when he was not leaving his room, Dutan said.

“On Monday afternoon he said to me, ‘Take me to the hospital.'” Dutan called an ambulance. He wanted to accompany his mentor, but was told that he could not do so for security reasons.

Messages were sent while Ortiz was hospitalized at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was found to have COVID-19.

“He said, ‘Joseph, I am not afraid. I know the Lord is with me. Perhaps I can celebrate Easter with the Lord,'” Dutan said.

“FatherWe need you to come back to us. You well know I can’t sing! “Dutan wrote.” You’re right. Ha ha ha “replied the father George.

Hours later, Ortiz passed away.

Dutan celebrated Sunday mass in his memory. He said Ortiz would have been proud as more than 1,500 people followed Facebook’s livestream service and expressed their condolences in the comment section.

One of those who did was Chauca, for whom Ortiz was like a father.

“I just wrote the favorite phrase of the father George, who is ´animous! ´ “said Chauca.

“I was telling everyone. Cheer up! Keep your forehead high and keep going. That phrase stuck with me. ‘Cheer up!'”