First US cruise ship to resume operations reports 2 positives for COVID-19

15 minutes. Two passengers aboard the first United States (US) cruise ship that restarted its activities after more than a year of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by the company that operates the ship.

The 2 passengers of the Celebrity Millennium cruise ship are in isolation. This was announced in a statement by the Royal Caribbean company, which indicated that both cases are asymptomatic.

The rest of the passengers will be vaccinated if they are over 18 years old, although the crew of the US cruise had already received the complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19.

Royal Caribbean said the cruise He had left the island of San Martín on June 5, as part of the first voyage to North America since the pandemic began.

The ship was scheduled to return to Dutch territory on June 12. The company is conducting a series of tracing and testing efforts to “address the situation more fully.”

Guidelines and demands

The industry has been badly hit by the pandemic in the region. Last week, Royal Caribbean announced the resumption of some trips from Florida, Texas and Washington in the months of July and August.

The CDC issued guidelines to allow cruise ships to sail again. Among them, that at least 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers are vaccinated.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will take effect on July 1 that prohibits companies from requiring proof of vaccination from their customers.

The DeSantis Administration also filed a lawsuit in April to demand that the government of US President Joe Biden and the CDC “immediately” resume cruise ship travel.