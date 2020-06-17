Having internet access all over the planet is a task in which various companies and organizations work so that it reaches, for example, rural communities and, now also the ocean through an underwater Wi-Fi signal that could soon be available to divers.

Through a system that sends data through light, divers could instantly transmit images from under the sea to the surface, which will help the academy and the private initiative to monitor and explore underwater environments in detail.

The promoter of this idea is Basem Shihada, from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, who ensures that underwater communication is possible thanks to radio, acoustic and light signals. The researcher points out that all this technology is required because radio signals can only transport data over short distances, acoustic signals support long distances but with a very limited data rate and light can travel far and transport a lot of data but require a Clear line of sight between transmitters and receivers.

Taking into account the advantages and limitations of the systems, the Shihada team has built an underwater wireless system called Aqua-Fi that allows sending multimedia messages using LEDs or lasers. The former provide a low-energy option for short-distance communication, while lasers can carry data farther, but require more power.

The scientists explained that Aqua-Fi will use radio waves to send data from a diver’s smartphone to a link device placed in his tank which, in turn, will send the data through a beam of light to a computer in the surface connected to the Internet via satellite.

To understand it better, the Aqua-Fi prototype is based on a computer that converts photos and videos into programming codes that translate into beams of light that turn on and off at very high speeds. The signal is sent to a light detector that converts it back into code and finally decodes them until the original message is obtained.

The researchers tested the system by loading and unloading multimedia content between two computers located a few meters away in static water. They recorded a maximum data transfer rate of 2.11 megabytes per second and an average delay of 1.00 milliseconds for a round trip. “This is the first time that anyone uses the Internet completely wirelessly underwater,” Shihada said.

However, Aqua-Fi will not be available until researchers overcome various obstacles such as link quality and transmission range through faster electronic components. Also now the light beam must remain perfectly aligned with the receiver so the team is considering a spherical receiver that can capture light from all angles in moving water.

“We have created a relatively cheap and flexible way to connect underwater environments to the global Internet. We hope that one day Aqua-Fi will be as widely used underwater as Wi-Fi over water,” Shihada concluded.

