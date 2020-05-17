MIAMI— Tropical Storm Arthur, the first of the 2020 hurricane season, is advancing on the high seas parallel to the southeast coast of the United States en route to North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Sunday.

Meteorologists noted that Arthur will move north this Sunday away from the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, by tomorrow Sunday approaching those of North Carolina.

The Miami-based federal agency issued a storm warning for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck, as well as Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

According to the NHC newsletter at 8 a.m. On Sunday, Arthur moves at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Experts forecast that it will strengthen over the next 48 hours and is likely to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday.

The system arrives just before the hurricane season officially started this year: June 1 and ends on November 30.

The National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere of the United States (NOAA) has planned, for next Thursday, to announce in Miami its initial forecast for the 2020 season, which will be reviewed later.

However, other private organizations and universities have anticipated that it will be “above normal,” with 12 named storms being the regular, of which 6 become hurricanes, including three major ones.

Colorado State University (CSU) predicted last April that the season will be “above the annual average.”

That is with 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 of them major, among others, because the temperatures of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic are “hotter than the long-term average temperature.”

