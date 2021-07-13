First training session Sergio Ramos PSG

07/12/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

The ex-central Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, who signed a contract on Thursday of last week with PSG until June 2023 after failing to reach an agreement with the white club, already has joined the training of the Parisian team.

The former white captain met his new teammates and was reunited with some with whom he shared the Real Madrid shirt, Achraf Hakimi and Keylor Navas he coincided with the goalkeeper between 2014 and 2019.

Reunited and it feels so good 😍 pic.twitter.com/WCMvh2Tcsc – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 12, 2021

The central defender has put himself in the hands of his new coach Mauricio Pochettino, a week after the start of the PSG preseason. The Parisian entity has posted on its social networks images of Sergio Ramos’ first day of work as a PSG player.