First trailer of ‘Titane’, the revival of Julia Ducournau

The North American Neon presents the first official trailer of ‘Titane’, the second film as screenwriter and director of the French Julia Ducournau, responsible for both ‘Crudo’ (2016) and a couple of episodes of the acclaimed ‘Servant’ sponsored by M. Night Shyamalan for Apple TV +.

Their plot, officially, follows a bruised-faced young man who is discovered at an airport. He says his name is Adrien Legrand, a boy who disappeared 10 years ago. For his father, Vincent, this marks the end of a long nightmare and brings him home … but simultaneously, a series of horrific murders take place in the region.

Vincent Lindon, Dominique Frot, Agathe Rousselle and Nathalie Boyer lead the cast of this French production that will be presented to the world, in just a couple of weeks, during the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival, without for the moment we know who will bring it to us. around here.

Is coming.

