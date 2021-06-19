First trailer of ‘The Valley of Rust’, adaptation of Philipp Meyer’s novel starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney

Showtime has released the first official trailer for ‘American Rust’, television adaptation of Philipp Meyer’s famous first novel, which in Spain we know as ‘The valley of rust’.

‘The valley of rust’ is a family drama that explores the devastated concept of the American dream through the eyes of the committed Chief of Police Del Harris in a town on the Rust Belt in southwestern Pennsylvania. When the woman he loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris has to decide how far he wants to go to protect him.

Jeff Daniels (‘Comey’s Law’, ‘The Newsroom’) plays a committed and complex chief of police named Del Harris. When the woman Harris has a clandestine relationship with, Grace Poe, sees her son Billy accused of murder, Harris must decide how far she goes to protect him.

For her part, Maura Tierney (‘The Affair’, ‘Your Honor’) plays Grace Poe, a woman affected by the crisis and involved in organizing a union in her textile factory while trying to protect her son Billy from accusations.

Rounding out its main cast are Emmy nominees Bill Camp (‘The Visitor’), Tony winner David Alvarez (‘West Side Story’), Alex Neustaedter (‘Colony’), Mark Pellegrino (‘Supernatural’), Rob Yang (‘The Resident’) and newcomer Julia Mayorga.

‘The valley of rust’ It is created and written by Dan Futterman (‘Foxcatcher’, ‘The Looming Tower’), also an executive producer alongside Elisa Ellis, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Jeff Daniels himself.

The first of the nine episodes to feature ‘The valley of rust’ It will be released in the United States at dawn from September 12 to 13, with Movistar + confirming that it will also be released in September, although at the moment without announcing a specific date.

