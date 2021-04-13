First trailer of ‘The other bodyguard 2’

Lionsgate presents the first trailer and poster for ‘The other bodyguard 2‘, a sequel to the 2017 film that once again stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek as the main protagonists.

In this new installment, in which Patrick Hughes also repeats as director, Michael Bryce (Reynolds) tries to lead a peaceful life, but he cannot help but join Darius (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) on a mission throughout the Amalfi coast.

Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hopper, Caroline Goodall, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant complete the main cast of this action comedy that will hit North American cinemas on June 16, five days after Vrtice Cine -replacing it. Warner Bros. – premiered it in the Spanish.

Inside video (and poster).

