First trailer of ‘The laws of the border’, the new of Daniel Monzón (‘Cell 211’)

Daniel Monzón, director of hits like ‘Cell 211’ or ‘El Niño’, returns with a new film. ‘The laws of the border’ is the adaptation of the novel by Javier Cercas that takes us to the Spain of 1978. Here you have the first trailer of the film to the rhythm of C. Tangana:

Jorge Guerricaechevarría returns to accompany Monzón in the script work. Marcos Ruiz (‘Cousins’) becomes Nacho Cañas, the protagonist of the story. Begoña Vargas (‘Malasaña 32’) and Chechu Salgado (‘Fariña’) accompany him as Tere and Zarco.

A summer … intense

The story of ‘The Laws of the Border’ introduces us to Nacho, a quite introverted 17-year-old boy who one summer will meet Tere and Zarco, who are not exactly good children. With them he will live a fairly intense summer marked by first love and the line between good and evil and how crossing it can be a path of no return.

Carlos Oviedo, Xavier Martín, Daniel Ibáñez, Jorge Aparicio, Víctor Manuel Pajares and Cintia García complete the main cast of ‘The laws of the border’, which It will hit theaters this fall from Warner Bros. Pictures.