First trailer of ‘Parallel Mothers’, the new film by Pedro Almodóvar with Penélope Cruz

In September it will hit theaters Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, ‘Parallel Mothers’, after its debut as the opening film of the Venice Film Festival. Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit lead the cast of this new feature film that has just presented its first teaser trailer:

‘Parallel Mothers’ focuses on two women, Janis and Ana, roommates at the hospital. They both got pregnant by accident and they are both single. But their reaction is very different: Ana is very young and terrified, while Janis is happy to become a mother. That hospital and those walks together down the corridor almost without a word will change you more than you could imagine.

In addition to Penelope Cruz, who will play Janis, and Milena Smit, who will be Ana, the cast includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Almodóvar shot it during the pandemic.

Imperfect mothers

On September 10 the film will hit theaters of our country by the hand of Sony Pictures. ‘Parallel Mothers’ is described by its director as “a very intense drama” about “imperfect mothers”, mothers who, he believes, are “very different” from the others we have seen in his previous films.