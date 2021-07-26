First trailer of ‘Parallel Mothers’, the new film by Pedro Almdovar

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for ‘Parallel mothers‘, the new film written and directed by Pedro Almodvar. A film with which the La Mancha filmmaker “returns to the female universe, motherhood and family” and in which, according to his own words, “speaks of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different. As a narrator, at this moment imperfect mothers inspire me more. “

The film follows two women, Janis and Ana, who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Janis, middle-aged, has no regrets, and in the hours leading up to delivery she is pletric, the other, Ana, is a teenager and is scared, repentant, and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital corridor.

The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will take care of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it changes the lives of both.

Penlope Cruz, Aitana Snchez Gijn and the young Milena Smit (‘No matars’) play the three “mothers” in this film whose main cast is completed with the names of Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma.

Produced by El Deseo and with the participation of RTVE and Netflix, the film will hit Spanish cinemas on September 10 a few days after the opening of the next edition of the Venice Film Festival.

