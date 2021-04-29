First trailer of ‘Live is Life’, the ‘Account with me’ by Dani de la Torre

Warner Bros. Spain has released the trailer for ‘Live is Life’ (like the Opus song that plays in it), the new film by Spanish director Dani de la Torre. Until now, De la Torre had us very used to thrillers, since his debut behind the cameras in 2015 with ‘The Unknown’, until his foray into the small screen last year with the miniseries for Movistar + ‘La Unidad’. But as we can see in this preview, The director will make the leap for the first time in his career to the comedy genre with a film with a lot of summer and youth flavor, although he does not renounce certain dramatic touches. You can see the trailer below.

One of the most attractive points of the project is in the script, signed by Albert Espinosa. Espinosa is a Catalan writer and engineer who rose to fame for having been the creator of the successful TV3 series ‘Red Pulseras’. But his work transcends this series, with a multitude of books and scripts written, such as ‘It’s going to be that no one is perfect’ or ‘4th Floor’. He also recently adapted a book of his for a Movistar + series that arrived at the beginning of the year entitled ‘Los espabilados’ and which he directed.

They jointly produce Atresmedia Cine, Buendía Studios, 4 Cats Pictures and Live is Live AIE. The cast is full of young performers who will debut on the big screen. Adrián Baena stars in the role of Rodri, a young man from Barcelona who visits his parents’ town in Galicia like every year. He is accompanied by his gang of friends from the people, which is made up of Juan del Pozo, Raúl del Pozo, who will play the brothers Álvaro and Maza in fiction, David Rodríguez in the role of Suso and Javier Casellas as Garriga.

On a San Juan night

The story will take us back to the 80s and will be set mainly in different locations in Galicia, a place where many national productions are going lately. The synopsis has already been revealed and reads as follows: “Summer 1985. As every year, Rodri leaves Catalonia and returns to the Galician town of his parents to meet again with his gang. However, this year is different for him and his friends. The problems of the real world begin to appear in their lives threatening Holding on to the friendship that binds them together, the five friends plan to escape on Midsummer night in search of a magical flower that, according to legend, grows on top of a mountain and can make wishes come true. Because his only wish now is to solve the problem of his friend in distress and thus be able to continue together “.

‘Live is Life’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 13.