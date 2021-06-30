First trailer of ‘La Fortuna’ by Alejandro Amenbar

Movistar + presents the first official preview of ‘The Fortune’, the original series directed by Alejandro Amenbar whose premiere in Spain is announced for next September. In the United States, it will premiere next winter through AMC +, AMC Networks’ premium content offering, while in Latin America and the Caribbean it will take place in early 2022, also on AMC channels.

Oscar winner Alejandro Amenbar is at the forefront of this ambitious international project starring lvaro Mel as the young diplomat Lex Ventura and Ana Polvorosa in the role of Luca, his work and adventure partner.

‘The Fortune’ It also has in its cast recognized popular faces of American cinema and fiction such as Stanley Tucci in the role of treasure hunter Frank Wild, Clarke Peters as lawyer Jonas Pierce, or T’Nia Miller as lawyer Susan McLean. The main cast is completed with names such as Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo or Pedro Casablanc, among others.

‘The Fortune’ is an original series by Movistar + produced in association with AMC Studios and in collaboration with MOD Producciones. It consists of a total of 6 episodes, each lasting about 45 minutes. International distribution is carried out by Beta Film, Movistar +’s regular strategic partner.

Amenbar directs all the episodes of this series produced by Fernando Bovaira (MOD Producciones) and Domingo Corral (Movistar +) and conceived as an adventure thriller with which to recover the spirit and narrative of the best classics. Written by Amenbar himself with Alejandro Hernndez, it is inspired by ‘The treasure of the Black Swan’, the popular graphic novel by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. Its official synopsis is as follows:

Lex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat, is turned unintentionally into the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: recover the underwater treasure stolen by Frank Wild, an adventurer who travels the world looting the common heritage of the deep. from sea.

Forming a unique team with Luca, a military officer to take, and Jonas Pierce, a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate stories, Lex set out on the adventure of his life, discovering the importance of love, friendship and commitment in what one believes.

