First trailer of ‘El buen patrn’, the reverse shot of ‘Mondays in the sun’

TriPictures presents the first official trailer for ‘The good patron‘, a film that represents the reunion 19 years after the team that made’ Mondays in the Sun ‘possible: its director and screenwriter Fernando Len de Aranoa, its protagonist Javier Bardem, and its producer Jaume Roures.

Also set in the world of labor relations, ‘The good patron‘is presented precisely as the reverse shot of the aforementioned 2002 film, winner of five Goya awards: A fierce and funny stira starring the owner of a family business, played by Javier Bardem.

This family business is Bsícula Blanco, dedicated to the production of industrial scales in a provincial city. The company awaits the visit of a commission on which depends the obtaining of a local award for Business Excellence: Things must be perfect for that moment. However, everything seems to conspire against it. In the short time available, Blanco (Bardem) tried to restore the lost balance to his company and solve all the problems of his employees, crossing all imaginable lines.

Produced by Reposado PC and The Mediapro Studio with the participation of RTVE, TV3 and Orange, the film will compete in the Official Section of the 69th edition of the San Sebastián Festival, which will be held from September 17 to 25. Its premiere in theaters throughout Spain will take place a few weeks later, on October 15.

“I presented my films ‘Barrio’ and ‘Los Mondays al Sol’ at the San Sebastian Festival; both were awarded for the best direction and the best film. full of good memories. With a choral story about labor relations, traversed by the seductive personality of its protagonist, a charismatic character played again by Javier Bardem, and again accompanied by Jaume Roures “, said Fernando Len de Aranoa, writer and director of the film.

“With ‘Mondays in the Sun’, the first collaboration with Javier and Fernando, we got our first grand prize with the Golden Shell for the best film. Afterwards, many films have come, more awards and public recognition and it is evident that we will return the three of them to San Sebastián with ‘El buen patrn’ has a very special meaning, “commented Jaume Roures, co-President of The Mediapro Studio and producer of the film.

Bardem is accompanied by an extensive cast including names such as Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, Oscar de la Fuente, Sonia Almarcha, Fernando Albizu, Tarik Rmili, Rafa Castejn, Celso Bugallo, Martn Pez or Yael Belicha, among others.

‘The good patron‘is the tenth film as director of Fernando Len de Aranoa, the fifth that he produces jointly with his company Reposado PC and The Mediapro Studio after’ Princesas’ (2005), ‘Amador’ (2010), ‘Un da ​​Perfecto’ (2015) and the documentary ‘Politics, manual of instructions’ (2016). It is also his third collaboration with Javier Bardem after the aforementioned ‘Monday in the sun’ and ‘Loving Pablo’.

