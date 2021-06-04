First trailer of ‘Demonic’, the fourth film by Neill Blomkamp

IFC Films presents through its IFC Midnight label the first trailer of ‘Demonic‘, the director’s fourth film from’ District 9 ‘(2009),’ Elysium ‘(2013) and’ Chappie ‘(2015).

Neill Blomkamp himself signed the script for this low-budget horror thriller filmed in secret during the pandemic, and which at least officially is supposed to revolve “around a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons on her mother after it was discovered that a conflict long-distance between the two involves supernatural forces. ” Or something like that.

Carly Pope, CNathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, Michael J. Rogers and Andrea Agur lead the cast of this production by AGC Studios and Oats Studios that will be released in the United States on August 20 simultaneously in theaters and on VOD, without for the moment let us know when or how to get to Spain.

