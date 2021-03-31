First trailer for ‘Zola’, the film based on a Twitter thread

We recently talked to you about Zola, the movie whose story is based on a surprising Twitter thread. Yes, you read that right. We know that social networks have an incalculable impact on today’s society, however, it is not uncommon for a series of Twitter messages to be adapted to the big screen. And to demonstrate the potential of their plot, A24, the production company behind the film, has released the first trailer.

Zola was directed by Janicza Bravo, who has also participated in feature films such as Forever, Hell In The Afternoon, Lemon and Atlanta, among others. While the premiere is scheduled for the summer, it already made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. In fact, it was one of the most acclaimed proposals thanks to its shocking history, which helped raise the interest of different distributors worldwide.

The film inherits the name of its protagonist, Zola wells, a Florida stripper who in 2015 wrote a Twitter thread that went viral. If you do not know it, we will give you a brief summary. The story tells of Zola’s trip to the United States, a situation that up to this point might seem normal. However, his journey became an adventure that involves strippers, gangsters, pimps and parties full of excesses.

Making a thread on Twitter is within the reach of anyone, but not everyone manages to attract millions of views. In Zola’s case, her thread, made up of 148 tweets, it was narrated perfectly, even attaching photographic evidence of the facts. And of course, Zola herself acknowledged that she took the liberty of slightly altering some moments to make her story more fun. All of this together was enough to get the attention of the producers.

Zola’s cast is made up of Taylor Paige (Zola Wells), Riley Keough (Stefani), Colman Domingo (X), Nicholas Braun (Derrek), Ari’el Stachel (Sean), Jason Mitchell (Dion) and Ts Madison (Hollywood ). The adapted script was the responsibility of Jeremy O. Harris and also director Janicza Bravo. If no problem arises, Zola opens in theaters on June 30.

More on this topic