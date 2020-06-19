HBO Max has released the first (and brief) official trailer for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘, the expected’ Director’s cut ‘of’League of Justice‘to be released on the WarnerMedia streaming platform sometime in 2021.

Zack Snyder, responsible for ‘The Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, will be this time the absolute responsible (or guilty) creative of this new version of the film released in late 2017 that according to it is announced, to be around four hours long.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher return to lead the cast of this version written by Chris Terrio in which Amy Adams, J.K. Simmons, Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Robin Wright, Joe Morton, Amber Heard, Connie Nielsen, Ciarn Hinds or Ray Porter, the latter two as Steppenwolf and Darkseid, respectively.

In addition, HBO Max has confirmed that this advance is a preamble to what we will see next August 22, the day in which the DC FanDome will take place: An unprecedented global virtual event that will host news about video games, series, movies and the Warner Bros. and DC Comics comics. A free online event that will be accessible for a whole day through the DCFanDome.com website.

Without more, said first advance.

