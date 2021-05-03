First trailer for ‘Vigil’, a new suspense series from the producers of ‘Line of Duty’

The BBC has released the first (and great) trailer of ‘Vigil’, a new suspense series that is endorsed “by the producers of ‘Line of Duty’, ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘The crimes of Pembrokeshire'”.

The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing boat and a death aboard the submarine HMS Vigil put the police in conflict with the British Navy and security services. Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre will be in charge of directing an investigation on land and sea into a conspiracy that will take us to the heart of British national security.

Suranne Jones (‘Doctor Foster’) and Rose Leslie (‘The Good Fight’) lead the cast of this miniseries created by Tom Edge (‘CB Strike’), also its screenwriter with Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. For their part, Isabelle Sieb (‘The Athena’) and James Strong (‘Vanity Fair’) have been responsible for directing its six episodes, at the rate of three each.

Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle round out the main cast of this World Productions production which will be released in the UK. Joined at the end of this year. For its part, ITV Studios is in charge of managing its international sales.

The release of this first trailer coincides not by chance with the broadcast of the last episode of the sixth season of ‘Line of Duty’, a series that continues to break all audience records in its country of origin, with each new episode gathering even more viewers than the previous one.

And it is that nothing more and nothing less than 12.8 million Britons last night saw this last episode that in Spain we will be able to see this Wednesday from the hand of Movistar +. More than three million more than the audience for its first episode, aired at the end of last March.

The broadcast of this new season was preceded by the broadcast of the four episodes of which it consists ‘Bloodlands’, series written by Chris Brandon (‘Red Rock’) and directed by Pete Travis (‘Dredd’) that has Jed Mercurio (creator of ‘Line of Duty’) as executive producer. A “house brand” suspense thriller starring James Nesbitt that has already been renewed for a second season.

Below, both the first trailer of ‘Vigil’ as we are, the official trailer of ‘Bloodlands’, two promising British thrillers that at the moment we do not know how or especially when they will arrive in Spain. If they arrive …

