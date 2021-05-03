First trailer for the second part of Season 5!

After so much waiting, Netflix finally presented the first trailer for the fifth season of Lucifer.

Finally, Netflix released the first trailer for the second part of the fifth season of Lucifer. This installment will hit the small screen around the world in May, and fans of the series are very eager to see what will happen in the next episodes. Of course, the followers will have to hold back their tears, since the advance itself is epic.

The series centers on Lucifer Morningstar, the fallen angel himself, who has been on Earth for years and running a nightclub in Los Angeles, having left Hell to his fate. Since the pilot, anyone from Heaven or Hell who has appeared has made it clear that God was not happy with Lucifer’s life decisions, and now, taking physical form and visiting Earth.

An amazing trailer

As can be seen in the first trailer for the fifth season of Lucifer, the father of the protagonist will have the opportunity to express his discontent, and probably also to do something about it. In part B of the fifth season of the series, God himself comes to Earth, with which secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made and the world will never be the same.

Although God had appeared briefly in an earlier episode, voiced by The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, the decision to bring him in as a character, and indeed as the likely big villain from the latest batch of episodes, required something a little bigger , Dennis Haysbert.

The premiere date of the second part of the fifth season will be available on May 28 on Netflix, at which time fans will have to prepare for the sixth installment and the end of this beloved series that has made many people happy.