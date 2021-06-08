First trailer for The Sandman in the form of a behind-the-scenes look

Geekedweek leaves us what is the first look at the series “The Sandman” that the Netflix platform is preparing to premiere in 2022. After having different news about the casting of the series, the first images are now arriving, although not in the form of a trailer, spot or clip, as many fans would like.

This material that we have is a video behind the cameras of the series, in which we can see the main cast of the series and also Neil Gaiman himself giving details of the series. Along with this, different glimpses of elements of the series, such as a concept art where we can see Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge as Dream, different objects from the set or a first look at Matthew The Raven (Patton Oswalt).