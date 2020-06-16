IFC Films has released the first trailer for The Nest‘, the long-awaited second film written and directed by Sean Durkin, responsible in 2011 for that’ Martha Marcy May Marlene ‘that gave so much to talk about at the time.

Jude Law and Carrie Coon lead the cast of this drama that revolves around Rory, an ambitious businessman who moves with his American wife and children to a country house in England, his native country, to explore new business opportunities. But there, Rory will feel threatened by a social and economic pressure that will endanger his family …

Anne Reid, Oona Roche and Charlie Shotwell complete the main cast of this production from Element Pictures, BBC Films and FilmNation Entertainment which, after passing through the Sundance Festival earlier this year, will hit theaters in the United States on the 18th of September, without for the moment Diamond Films has set a date for our country.

