Apple has released the first official preview of the television adaptation of the famous ‘Foundation’ Isaac Asimov, the masterpiece of the North American writer (of Russian origin) that the apple company hopes to make one of the flagships of its streaming platform along with ‘Servant’, ‘See’, ‘Defend Jacob’, ‘Dickinson’ or ‘Central Park’, to name five of his series that are most worthwhile.

Lee Pace (‘Halt and Catch Fire’) and Jared Harris (‘Carnival Row’) will lead the cast of this adaptation that has taken fifty years to come to life giving life to Brother Day, the current emperor of the galaxy, and genius Hari Seldon. of the mathematics that created the Psychohistory and intellectual hero of the Saga, respectively.

David S. Goyer (‘Krypton’, ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’) is the creator and showrunner of this Skydance Television blockbuster (‘Jack Ryan’, ‘Dietland’) whose first season will consist of a total of ten episodes, the first of which will be directed by Rupert Sanders (‘Ghost in the Shell: The soul of the machine’).

Goyer also serves as executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Cameron Welsh, also co-creator Josh Friedman (‘Emerald City’, ‘Sarah Connor’s Chronicles’) and Asimov’s own daughter, Robyn Asimov .

Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton complete the cast of this brand new series in 2021, whose concise official synopsis is that Foundation it revolves around « a group of exiles in the twilight of the Galactic Empire and their quest to save humanity and rebuild civilization. »

