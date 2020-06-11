With you the first official preview of ‘Tell me who I am’, new and ambitious original Movistar + series that will consist of a total of 9 episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes.

A great international production of Movistar + together with Telemundo International Studios, the first of the Spanish operator to be released on its streaming platform this autumn, on a date yet to be finalized.

The series also has already secured its distribution in the United States through the aforementioned Telemundo International Studios, while its international tour of other countries will continue with the help of the German distributor Beta Film, a regular strategic partner of Movistar +.

‘Tell me who I am’ It is created by Jos Manuel Lorenzo, directed by Eduard Corts, written by Piti Espaol and starring Goya winner Irene Escolar. It is about the adaptation of the homonymous literary phenomenon by the author Julia Navarro, which has captivated millions of readers in Spain and many countries. It is the first time that the acclaimed author has given the go-ahead to the audiovisual adaptation of one of her works.

The series, which covers different countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, Argentina, Russia, Germany, Poland, France and England, has the executive production of Domingo Corral (Movistar +), Jos Manuel Lorenzo (DLO Producciones) and Marcos Santana (Telemundo International Studios).

This cast led by Irene Escolar as Amelia Garayoa is followed by names such as Oriol Pla (Pierre), Pablo Derqui (Santiago) and international actors Pierre Kiwitt (Max), Will Keen (Albert James), Maria Pia Calzone (Carla) and Stefan Weinert (Jurgens), who bring a cosmopolitan dimension to this story that has been shot in more than 300 locations among natural settings, built sets and digital recreations.

Total, ‘Tell me who I am’ It has an artistic team made up of 160 actors and more than 3,000 extras from all over the world.

The series represents an exciting journey through the 20th century and its most relevant historical events through the life of Amelia Garayoa, a woman full of contradictions who make mistakes that never finish paying and end up suffering in their own flesh the ruthless scourge so much of Nazism as of the Soviet dictatorship. Starring alongside an extensive gallery of characters in the adventure of living intensely a century, from Republican Spain to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“A rigorous, intelligent and quality project”, in the words of the protagonist Irene Escolar, which according to director Eduard Corts is “filmed with all the truth and all the intensity so that the viewer greatly enjoys the adaptation of Julia’s novel Navarrese”. It also has a technical team of 200 professionals between Spain and Hungary, who “enthusiastically joined the project,” according to creator and producer Jos Manuel Lorenzo.

Through a book that he receives in his small editorial, Javier gets to know the turbulent biography of Amelia Garayoa, a woman who, moved by her ideals, is able to leave her whole life behind to fight for freedom.

Due to the encounter with the four men who mark her life -Santiago (her husband), Pierre, Albert and Max- Amelia will be involved in the most relevant events in the history of the 20th century, from the Francoist uprising to the liberation of Berlin; going through the communist boom in Stalin’s Moscow, the barbarism of Warsaw from the ghettos, the Rome of the last years of the Duce or the decline of Nazi Germany in occupied Athens.

With one eye on the past and one on the future, ‘Tell me who I am’ tells the story of recent Europe personified in a woman who will never stop paying the price for her own contradictions.