First trailer for Star Wars Visions: Star Wars goes to anime | Entertainment

At this weekend’s Anime Expo Lite, Lucasfilm presented the first video in its new series, Star Wars: Visions.

Star Wars has always been closely linked to Japanese culture. After all, all the mythology and lore of the Jedi culture, is quite inspired by the tradition of the samurai. And George Lucas himself has recognized that there is a lot of influence from Akira Kurosawa’s films on his work.

Star Wars has had numerous flirtations than the Japanese manga, but its presence is not as abundant in the anime. This will change with Star Wars: Visions, the new Star Wars animated series that Disney + is preparing.

Star Wars: Visions is made up of 9 short anime film shorts carried out by major Japanese animation studios. Here you can see the trailer that reveals all of them:

As we can see, in the list there are prestigious Japanese studios of the stature of Production IG or Trigger, which have produced very popular anime like Ghost in the Shell, Kill la Bill, Batman Ninja, Golden Kamuy, Japan Sinks, etc.

These are the titles of all nine anime shorts included in Star Wars: Visions, and which study produces them:

The Ninth Jedi – Production IG Akakiri – Science Saru T0-B1 – Sciencie Saru The Duel – Kamikaze Douga Lop & Ocho – Geno Studio Tatooine Rhapsody – Studio Colores The Twins – Trigger The Elder -Trigger The Village Bride – Kinema Citrus

The only studies that repeat with Science Saru and Trigger, with two shorts each.

“We wanted it to be as authentic as possible to studios and creators. The idea was that this is their vision, inspired by all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them,” explained executive producer James Waugh during the presentation.

The shorts will touch on all kinds of genres and themes that are recurring in the Japanese anine: drama, action, comedy, romance …

The short The Village Bride, for example, it will be inspired by Japanese samurai movies, but with a lightsaber.

T0-B1 has a lighter tone, with an air of comedy, and pays homage to the mythical manga Astro boy, that started it all.

Very varied and very different shorts to enjoy Star Wars from the point of view of Japanese culture. An absolutely perfect and natural fusion.

Star Wars: Visions premieres on Disney + on September 22.