First trailer for STAR WARS: THE BAD REMITTANCE

Disney + has presented the first images of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Remittance

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Bad Remittance trailer is now available. The new Disney + Original series will arrive exclusively on Disney + on May 4 with the premiere of a 70-minute special, which will be followed by new episodes every Friday, starting on May 7.

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance tells the story of the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Remittance, which we first met in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This time around, they venture into a rapidly changing galaxy just after the Clone Wars. The members of the Bad Remittance, a unique squad of clones who differ genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, possess exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and an unbeatable team.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Brad Rau also serves as a directing supervisor with Corbett as the lead writer.

Disney + will premiere exclusively Star Wars: The Bad Remittance on May 4 and you can see it at this link.

