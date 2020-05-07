For those who miss Michael Scott, they will be able to see Steve Carell playing a fun character in Space Force again. The Netflix series is from the creators of The Office.

Although in Spain, The Office can currently be seen by Amazon Prime Video; the sit-com of NBC which was shot as a fake documentary became one of the most successful content in Netflix in United States. For this reason, it is not surprising that Steve Carell Re-star in a series by the same creators of fiction that helped him further enhance his fame. Thus arises Space force and here we have his first trailer.

In addition to being, at least in appearance, a comedy for adults, which does not predominate in Netflix’s original content offering, Space force comes with an impressive cast featuring the names of John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow, With Noah Emmerich, Ben Schwartz and Diana Silvers. The first season premieres on May 29 and will consist of 10 episodes. Fans of The Office, who celebrated their 15th anniversary this year, are more than eager to see this new proposal that will hit the streaming platform.

From Dunder Mifflin to space

In addition to starring in the series, Steve Carell, which last year we could see in The Morning Show beside Jennifer Aniston and Reese witherspoon, has co-created this new fiction called Space force beside Greg Daniels. This is again a comedy about a workplace, like the one in which Michael Scott was the boss of a sad branch of a paper trading company.

This time the actor plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot in the US Army who is tasked with leading the Space Force., a department of the Armed Forces with the purpose of sending the Man to the Moon as soon as possible. A premise that comes at the most opportune moment, since Trump recently created a similar department. However, Carell warns that any similarity of the series with reality will be an absolute coincidence.