Hulu has released the first trailer for ‘Solar Opposites’, new animation series for adults created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, co-creator and script assistant of the acclaimed and essential ‘Rick and Morty’.

‘Solar Opposites’ he follows a group of four aliens who escape the explosion of their homeworld, only to crash into a ready-to-inhabit house in suburban America. There is a division of opinion on whether the Earth is horrible or amazing. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see pollution, absurd consumerism and human weakness, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and their television, junk food and their other fun things.

Its mission, in any case, remains the same: Protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consuming and terraforming the Earth.

Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab or Tiffany Haddish, among many others, participate as guest stars of this series that will be released in the United States on May 8, without knowing for the moment when or how to get to Spain.

