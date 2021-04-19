First trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Marvel Studios has just released online the first and spectacular trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

As we can see in the trailer of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Marvel studios is betting on action in the purest Asian style for its shocking new superhero. But there is also the typical jokes that usually put in the films of the franchise.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (A Matter of Justice, The Lives of Grace), the film will feature Simu liu like Shang-Chi, Awkwafina like Katy, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung like Wenwu, Ronny chieng as Jon Jon and Fala Chen like Jiang Li.

Here we leave you the spectacular trailer of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings:

We will finally have a Mandarin in good condition!

In the trailer of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings We can check how Tony Chiu-Wai Leung will interpret to Mandarin, although now they call it Wenwu, who is also the father of Shang-chi and the leader of a criminal / terrorist organization.

“This is not a twist on ‘Luke, I’m your father,'” says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “He knows who his father is, and he has decided to leave that world behind before returning to it.” Director Destin Daniel Cretton adds, “A character like Wenwu could easily have been a heartless one-dimensional villain. Tony opened up this character so this is an antagonist who has a profound ability to love. “

“I think people listen to ‘the Mandarin’ and expect something very specific, and that may not be what they’re getting,” explains producer Jonathan Schwartz. “Hopefully they are getting a more complex and layered version of the character than that name would lead to.”

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It will be released on September 3, 2021. While we wait we can see all the movies and series of Marvel Studios in Disney + by following this link.