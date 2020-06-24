Movistar + has released the first trailer and poster for ‘Riot gear’, an energetic polycaca series created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Pea. A contemporary story, which combines vibrant action with the construction of the human portrait of its protagonists, and which will be released after the summer on a date yet to be finalized.

With a raw gaze and a dizzying rhythm, Oscar nominee Rodrigo Sorogoyen (‘May God forgive us’, ‘Mother’) directs the six episodes, each lasting 50 minutes, of which this account consists of the figure of the riot police in our society.

In the words of its director, it is « a series close to reality and the times in which we live, but it does not judge, it does not feed stereotypes, it does not caricature any group or position itself politically. »

Vicky Luengo plays an Internal Affairs agent who investigates the six riot police of « Puma 93 », a police character who completes the game between a persecutor and those persecuted in a hostile environment. With a complicity that goes beyond the screen, Ral Arvalo, Roberto Lamo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Lex Garca, Ral Prieto and Patrick Criado give life to the group of investigated police for whom they compose complex and contradictory characters.

Written by Eduardo Villanueva, Isabel Pea and Sorogoyen himself, the script’s hectic commitment translates on-screen into a production shot in more than 100 natural locations, more than 200 sets, a leading (conditioned) police van and hundreds of extras. It has been shot in the natural locations that have inspired the plot, such as police stations, a Madrid corrala, houses, bars, courts or a beach.

The search for the realistic environment of streets, tunnels, neighborhoods, offices or corridors has built an immersive dramatic landscape for viewers, similar to that developed by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini for the successful ‘Unit’, also an ambitious and demanding original Movistar + production.

Surrounded by his usual technical team, Sorogoyen proposes with ‘Riot gear’ a hyper-realistic staging that extends to the design of characters, plots and technical work behind the cameras and that has posed great challenges in all departments: From the music of Olivier Arson to the costumes of Alberto Valcrcel, the sound of Aitor Berenguer, the montage by Alberto del Campo or the photograph by Alex de Pablo.

‘Riot gear’ It is an original production by Movistar + in collaboration with The Lab and Caballo Films. The series will reach Movistar + in 2021.

Six riot police execute an eviction in the center of Madrid that is complicated and a man ends up dying. An Internal Affairs team will be in charge of investigating the events and the six riot police face a charge of reckless manslaughter. The group of agents looks for an exit on their own that ends up separating them and, finally, complicating the situation even more. Laia, one of the Internal Affairs agents, becomes obsessed with the case and ends up discovering that, after that failed eviction, there is much more.