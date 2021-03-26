First trailer for James Gunn’s ‘the Suicide Squad’

The wait is over. Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, the new movie by James Gunn which aims to revive the popular group of antiheroes after the failure of the previous film. Fortunately for the fans, the trailer looks spectacular. It is clear that the director has managed to capture his own style, a style that has already triumphed in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films. You can watch the video below.

If no obstacles arise in the way, The Suicide Squad will debut on August 6, 2021. It should be noted that the feature film will have a simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max. Yes, the new James Gunn is part of Warner’s ambitious strategy to deal with the pandemic this year. In addition to The Suicide Squad, films such as The Matrix 4 and Dune will also hit the service on the same day as the theatrical release.

After the Suicide Squad stumble in 2016, Warner decided to reboot the antihero group; now under the leadership of James Gunn. The director is one of the favorites of the public who follows the comic-based feature films, this due to his outstanding work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James Gunn’s move to DC was one of the biggest news in entertainment in 2018.

And despite being a reboot, Warner decided to keep Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn; and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Of course, the other members of the group were replaced with new faces. The rest of The Suicide Squad cast is made up of Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Michael Rooker (Savant), Alice Braga (SolSoria), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Sean Gunn (Weasel) and Joaquín Cosio (General Mateo Suarez), among others.

«After walking through a jungle full of military adversaries and guerrilla forces, the Squad undertakes a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the field to control them, and with Amanda Waller’s voice in his ears to track their every move. But, as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself), ”the synopsis mentions.

