A first trailer for ‘has seen the lightGreenland‘, an apocalyptic action thriller from STX films whose cast includes the names of Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman and Scott Glenn.

Ric Roman Waugh, who has already collaborated with Butler on ‘Objective: Washington D.C.’, directs this film as has been the custom produced by the actor himself along with his partner in G-BASE, Alan Siegel.

With a screenplay written by Chris Sparling (‘Buried (Buried)’, ‘The Warning’) subsequently revised by Mitchell LaFortune and Roman Waugh himself, the film revolves around a disgraced father who will have to do his part to bring his family to what, in four days, due to a meteor shower, will be the only alleged safe place on Earth.

Its premiere, soon.

