First trailer for ‘Chapelwaite’, a television adaptation of a Stephen King novel

Epix has released a first trailer of‘Chapelwaite’, a television series adaptation of Stephen King’s short story ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ which stars Oscar-winner Adrien Brody (‘The Pianist’) as the lead character. The actor plays Captain Charles Boone in the series.

Set in the 1850s, the series will follow the story of Captain Charles Boone, who moves his three children to their ancestral home in the small and seemingly quiet town of Preacher’s Corners, in Maine, after his wife died in the sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Along with Brody, the series stars Emily Hampshire (‘Snow Cake’) as Rebecca Morgan, a character described as an ambitious young woman who left the comforts of home for college and has now returned to writing for the prestigious Atlantic magazine. She is then instantly drawn to the character of Brody and applies to be a governess at the infamous Chapelwaite mansion so she can write the next great Gothic novel based on her family.

The story was part of the collection ‘The Threshold of Night’ published in 1978. Jerusalem’s Lot has been a recurring place in most of King’s novels, being introduced in 1975 in the author’s novel, ‘The Mystery of Salem’s Lot’ . In addition, he appears in works such as ‘The Shining’, ‘The Dead Zone’, ‘The Body’, ‘Animal Cemetery’, ‘Dolores Claiborne’, ‘The Dreamcatcher’, ‘Doctor Sleep’ or ‘The Dark Tower’ . In previous interviews, the legendary horror novel writer revealed that this place was inspired by Durham, Maine, his mother’s hometown.

The adaptation is produced by Donald De Line, Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi, with the latter two also serving as showrunners. The series will debut on the North American channel next August.

