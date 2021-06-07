First trailer for ‘Blossoms Shanghai’, the new from Wong Kar-wai

With you the first trailer and poster of ‘Blossoms Shanghai’, the return of Wong Kar-Wai brand new sometime in 2022. Based on the novel ‘Blossoms’ by Jin Yu Cheng, it is the first television foray of a Wong Kar-Wai who has directed its first episode, in addition to serving as creator and producer.

Described by the filmmaker himself as a tribute to his hometown that covers the most intriguing stages of its recent history, from the 60s to the 90s, in principle the project was planned as a film that continued the events of ‘Desiring to love’ and ‘2046’. However, the project was changing to become a television series whose script has ended up signing Qin Wen.

‘Blossoms Shanghai’ focuses on Mr. Bao, an enigmatic millionaire played by Hu Ge. The series will follow his transformation from a young opportunist with a troubled past to one of the most important people in Shanghai.

