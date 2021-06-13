First trailer for ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’, the most ambitious video game in the James Cameron saga

Next year is going to be very important for the world of Pandora. At the end of 2022 we will finally return to theaters to meet again with James Cameron’s Na’vi with the first of the four ‘Avatar’ sequels that he has underway, but that will not be the only thing we will see from the franchise. Ubisoft has finally given news about the video game based on the movies they have been developing for years.

During his presentation at E3, the largest annual video game fair, Ubisoft unveiled the first trailer for ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’, the title that will make us the absolute protagonists of a story in the spectacular settings of Cameron’s films. It has been described as an open world game in which immersion in the mythology, fauna and flora of Pandora will be the most important thing. The story will be independent of the films, we will put ourselves in the shoes of a Na’vi and we will travel to the western border, an unexplored area on the big screen.

Ubisoft has not provided further details of the game that is being developed by Massive Entertainment. What we do know is that it will go on sale in 2022 and will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna., so it seems that the previous generation will be left out.

‘Avatar 2’ premieres (finally) in December 2022

‘Avatar 2’, meanwhile, has its release date set on December 16, 2022. In addition to seeing Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver again, in this installment there are actors such as Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis or Michelle Yeoh. One of the main novelties is that we will travel to the depths of the Pandora ocean. The next installment in the saga plans to premiere in 2024, and so on until reaching ‘Avatar 5’, which would initially hit theaters in 2028.