first trailer and release date

Chris pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks & Recreation) will travel to the future to fight aliens that threaten our planet in the first trailer for The war of tomorrow (The Tomorrow War). It will premiere on July 2, on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Pratt, it will star Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie, GLOW), JK Simmons (Whiplash) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24). The film directed by Chris McKay (Batman: the LEGO Movie) and written by Zach Dean (24 Hours to Live).

The trailer of The war of tomorrow shows Dan Forester (Pratt’s character) enjoying Christmas with his wife and daughter, but while watching a football game, they witness soldiers of time in battle with an alien race.

As you might expect, Forester, who is a war veteran, ends up being part of the conflict, which occurs in 2051, that is, thirty years in the future. The only way to survive is to send military and civilians from the present to the future and join the battle.

Watch the trailer for ‘Tomorrow’s War’

