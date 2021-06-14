first trailer and release date of the second season

The Morning Show announced the premiere date for its second season. After the first was well received by critics, adding different nominations for awards such as the Golden Globe and the Critics Show, Apple TV Plus will launch a new season on September 17.

The launch trailer details that Jennifer Aniston will continue as the axis of much of the plots that take place on The Morning Show. Aniston, due to her performance as Alex Levy, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series and a Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Female Performance. Of those two nominations, the second won.

It was Alex Levy herself who, during the first season, triggered different events that the second will deal with. The trailer nods to the effects of his actions on and off television. The second season of The Morning Show will delve into the consequences of these acts and expose how the different related characters deal with this conflictive reality.

What news does ‘The morning show’ bring?

Part of the news that the second season of The Morning Show brings is related to new characters. The first of them will be Julianna Margulies, who has already worked in programs such as Emergencies and The Good Wife. She will play Laura Peterson, a reporter. It will be added Ruairi O’Connor, who was in the Warren File: Forced by the Demon. She will act as Ty Fitzgerald, a figure of the universe Youtube.

Along with the two of them, they arrive Greta lee Y Hasan minha. Lee will play Stella Bak, an information technology specialist, and Minha will play Eric Nomani, as part of the new faces that The Morning Show team will have.

The second season of the series will also feature Holland taylor, winner of an Emmy, acting as Cybil Richards, a figure close to the presidency of the network. In addition to her, they will Tara karsian, who was part of American Horror Story and Valeria golino, who worked on Rain Man. Karsian will play Gayle Berman, part of the news production, while Golino will play the role of Paola Lambruschini, a filmmaker specializing in documentaries.

The second season will be broadcast on Apple TV Plus for ten weekly episodes.

