First trailer and poster of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer and poster for ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings‘, Marvel Studios film to release today and for now “only in theaters” on September 3, both in the United States and in Spain.

Destin Daniel Cretton (‘The Lives of Grace’, ‘A Question of Justice’) directs this new installment of Phase 4 of the MCU written by Dave Callaham (‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Mortal Kombat’) in which we will see Simu Liu playing the protagonist superhero.

Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung complete the main cast of this film that will arrive after the premieres of ‘Loki’ (in June) and ‘Black Widow’ (in July).

Below both the trailer and the poster, as well his first images courtesy of EW.

