Microsoft introduced Windows 10X in October 2019 as a flexible operating system designed for two-screen devices. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company to modify its initial plans and change the course of the new platform.

Panos Panay, the head of the divisions behind Surface and Windows, has detailed in a publication that Windows 10X will come first with single-screen laptops. “The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of Windows devices with two screens,” said the executive. “With Windows 10X, we design for flexibility, and that flexibility has allowed us to shift our focus to Windows 10X devices with a single screen.”

Microsoft has not specified when the first Windows 10X laptops will arrive. What it does clarify is that The idea of ​​launching products with Windows 10X and two screens is not dead. “We will wait for the right moment, together with our partners, to bring devices with two screens to the market,” said Panay.

The change of priorities was advanced in early April by ZDNet. According to the technological medium, Panos Panay He communicated the decision to the responsible teams on April 8. It has not been until now, however, when the company has publicly disclosed it.

Windows 10X will bring with it a new interface

Windows 10X brings a simpler user interface, with a more modern appearance than the current versions. The objective of this new UI, in addition to updating the appearance of the platform, is to offer a better experience on devices with two screens such as the Surface Neo.

The commercial launch of the Surface Neo was scheduled for the last quarter of 2020. However, considering the new direction of Windows 10X, it is likely that the arrival of this product on the market will also be delayed.

It is likely that Microsoft to offer more details on this new direction during Build, the developer conference that the company organizes every year. On this occasion, all sessions will be broadcast online between May 19 and 21.

