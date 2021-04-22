First to Felipe! Queen Elizabeth II faces double loss | AFP

Queen Elizabeth II suffered a double loss on Saturday, because while saying goodbye to her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, was informed of the death of her friend Sir Michael Oswald.

The horse expert, who also stood out as manager of the Royal Studs for nearly 30 years, lost at age 86 after a long, unspecified illness.

Oswald, counselor of the Queen isabel II in equestrian subjects, he sympathized with her because of her love of racing. They were constantly photographed together and even shared the same date of birth: April 21.

However, the appointed “Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order” (GCVO), according to the 2020 New Year’s Honor List, always assured that the monarch never bet.

I have never been aware of the queen making a bet.

You may be interested in 20 curious facts about Queen Elizabeth II on her 95th anniversary

For her, the passion is having a winning horse. There is nothing I do not know about the pedigree of a horse, “said the businessman, according to the obituary of the UK Times.

Oswald’s relationship with the British Royal Family spanned more than five decades, during which time he was close to the “Queen Mother”, for whom he worked from 1970 to 2002.

He always said he had the most wonderful job anyone could have, “his widow and Elizabeth II bridesmaid, Lady Angela, told the Racing Post.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Throughout his working life, he was simply doing what he would have done if he had been a rich man who didn’t have to work.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Katharine and son William.

Cause mockery acronym for Duke

The new position of Duke of Sussex At BetterUp Inc. it has caused laughter in Japan, as its abbreviation in the US refers to an intimate part.

The online mental health company named the youngest of “Lady Di’s” children as impact director, a position referred to in Silicon Valley as CHIMPO.

This acronym has reached other parts of the world and caused a stir, since in Japanese it means “p3n3”, while in the United Kingdom they consider the phrase as silly, according to the Daily Mail.

It may interest you At 95 years old, is Queen Elizabeth the oldest of her dynasty?

A news website in the eastern country took up some of the comments that have been made about it:

Imagine that you come to Japan and introduce yourself as a ‘chimpo’ to the officials. I’d love to see their faces! Says one of them.

Meanwhile, the startup has not released whether Meghan Markle’s husband will receive any salary or other compensation for his work.

Partner of Elizabeth II for 73 years

On April 9, the “prince consort” of Queen Elizabeth II, lost his life at the age of 99, just over a week later on the 17th of this month, a ceremony was held to dismiss his remains.

In the midst of a solemn and restricted act marked by the sanitary conditions and the last wishes of the royal veteran, the “Prince of Greece and Denmark”, “Baron of Greenwich” and “Count of Merioneth” starred in a military-style farewell at the that the closest members of his family, accompanied by a vast regiment of cavalry, gave the last goodbye.

It may interest you Live, goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo All the details!

Barely two months after his 100th birthday, Duke “Philip Mountbatten” (in English) left peacefully while he slept, his last resting place was in a vault located inside the Chapel of St. George.