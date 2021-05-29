First title for Krejcikova

Czech Barbora Krejcikova inaugurated her professional record with a WTA title this Saturday by beating Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3 in the final of the tournament in Strasbourg.

The 25-year-old tennis player from Brno, who enjoys the best ranking of her career in 38th place, took an hour and 40 minutes to win for the second time, in three disputed matches, the Romanian player, who could not beat in the sixth end of his career and raise his crop of titles to three.

Krejcikova left behind the finalist curse that haunted him. She lost in Dubai this year, to the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, and in Nuremberg in 2017.