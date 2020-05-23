Work to find the vaccine that manages to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) are still latent; However the Beijing Biotechnology Institute and the company Cansino Biologics, announced that the results of the first phase of the clinical trials of the treatment demonstrated that it is safe and capable of generating an immune response against the virus.

According to an article published in The Lancet, the 108 healthy volunteers between 18 and 60 years of age tolerated the vaccine, thus generating “promising results”, although more trials will be necessary to know if the immune response it causes is capable of protecting against infection SARS-CoV-2.

“These results represent an important milestone. A single dose of the new vaccine, which uses an adenovirus type 5 vector (Ad5-nCoV), produces in 14 days specific antibodies against the virus and T cells, a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in the immune response “, he pointed Wei Chen, from the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology.

It should be mentioned that the results do not mean that the vaccine will be available, as three phases will have to pass before it, the second phase includes trials in 500 patients, which will include participants over 60 years of age.

For his part, Rosa María Wong, head of the clinical research subdivision of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) explained that the development of a vaccine comprises four phases.

“There are four phases, the first is to see safety, the second is efficacy, the third is effectiveness and adverse effects, and the fourth in a large number of people see adverse effects and this happens once it has been marketed and placed widespread in the world, “he said during an interview with Azucena Uresti for Formula Group.

Likewise, he explained that although the results are encouraging, it will still take time to achieve the treatment that combats the COVID-19But he stressed that the hard work could provide a vaccine by the end of the year.

“These early studies are encouraging because if they produce specific memory cell antibodies and responses against the virus, you have to see if they are in contact with the virus again if there could be any adverse side effects.

“Phase four, which is marketing, has taken up to 20 years, but these vaccines precisely because of the pandemic and the need to be able to have vaccines at this time are joining the phases. In theory some say that by the end of the year or maximum the first months of next year, “he added.

With information from EFE and Radio Fórmula

