First teaser trailer for Titans season 3

The waiting time is over. As promised, and after advancing different promotional images of the new outfits of the characters, and having two official images today, comes the first official advance of the third season of “Titans”. The HBO Max platform launches the first teaser trailer for the new season, leaving the first moving images of the DC series.

This new season will take the young superheroes to Gotham, which will lead them to meet the villain Scarecrow, at the same time that Dick Grayson will remember his past when he meets again with Barbara Gordon, who we will see this season as a curator. Police, more in her role as Oracle of the comics than in her role as Batgirl.

This first preview gives us a look at all the main characters of the season, also Bruce Wayne who we would know would return, in addition to advancing the arrival of Red Hood, and even if we are attentive, the Joker himself.

The season will premiere on August 12 on HBO Max with a triple premiere episode. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly every Thursday. At the moment no date for the rest of the countries.