Netflix has just released a preview of the trailer for the long-awaited season 2 of The Witcher, the series based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The first season of The witcher It was a tremendous success, so they hurried to renovate it and start filming the second one. Now, we have the first trailer for the new episodes. And it really looks like it will be just as spectacular. The exact date of the premiere has not yet been revealed but it will surely arrive in late 2021.

Here is the first teaser trailer for season 2 of The Witcher:

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2.

What do you think? Although it is very brief, we can see that the protagonists will be in serious trouble.

What will the second season be about?

The exact plot of the new episodes of The witcher they are not yet known, but the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the Princess Cintran Ciri (Freya Allan) and the mighty sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). Season 1 ended with Yennefer using a large amount of magic to fight Nilfgaard’s army, disappearing in the process, and Ciri eventually found Geralt. They will go to Kaer Morhen, where sorcerers trained. Also, it was leaked that Geralt will receive a new armor, Ciri will train with a sword, and Yennefer will be in chains.

The video focuses more on Ciri, so the second season of The witcher it may have much more prominence than in the first installment. We will know more on July 9 when the Witchercon. A digital event that will be broadcast on the channels of Youtube Y Twitch from Netflix Y CD PROJEKT RED. Where the worlds of the series and the video game will merge to give something unique.

Are you eager to see the new season of The Witcher? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.