First teaser for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have released a first preview of the long-awaited ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘, a film directed by Colin Trevorrow that will hit US theaters on June 10, 2022. The video is actually a preview of the extended 5-minute special trailer that will be shown exclusively next Friday with the IMAX premiere of’ Fast & Furious 9 ‘.

The 15-second trailer takes place about 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, and gives us a glimpse of a series of dinosaurs that seem to have never appeared in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie franchise. a prologue to the film’s narrative, focusing on the origin story of how a dinosaur’s DNA first came to be carried by a mosquito.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow (who has already taken over ‘Jurassic World’), the film will once again feature Chris Pratty and Bryce Dallas Howard. Along with them, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and veterans of the saga Laura Dern, Sam Neilly, Jeff Goldblum. Although at the moment the details of the plot are unknown, it is said that this time the dinosaurs will be on the loose in different parts of the United States.

Steven Spielbergy Colin Trevorrow is returning to executive production for Amblin Entertainment. Additionally, producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley have once again teamed up with Spielberg and Trevorrow. For her part, Emily Carmichael (‘Pacific Rim Uprising’) has written the script with Trevorrow, from a story devised by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who wrote both ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’.

Recall that the first installment, released in 2015, raised a whopping 1,670 million dollars at the world box office, for the 1,304 million raised by the second in 2018. Universal will release this third installment on June 10, 2022.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.