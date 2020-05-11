The expected series Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker presented at the last New York Comic Con of 2019, already has a release date in Spain

Netflix has confirmed today that the first 2 episodes of the series Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, They will be available in Spain from next May 25. The next 8 episodes of the production will premiere weekly on the service beginning June 1. In addition, Netflix has unveiled the first preview of this futuristic action thriller.

Oscar-winning Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award-winning Daveed Diggs lead the series. Also participating: Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, The Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The House of Hope), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award nominee Annalize Basso (Beyond Dreams), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker is a production of Tomorrow Studios (a collaboration between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios) and CJ Entertainment, studio responsible for producing the original film. Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna) is the executive producer on the series for Tomorrow Studios along with Becky Clements (One Piece, The Last Man).

Renowned writer and producer Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) is the showrunner for the series as well as executive producing alongside Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)), Matthew O’Connor (Stargate: The Continuum, Tin Man (Wizard of Oz)) and the producers of the original film, Bong Joon Ho (Parasites), Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. James Hawes is the director and executive producer of the series.

Synopsis

Set seven years after the world became a frozen desert, Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker focuses on the remnants of humanity, the people who inhabit a train with 1001 wagons in perpetual motion moving across the planet. Class struggle, social injustice, and the politics of survival are questioned in this television adaptation. The series is based on the graphic novel and film of the same name by Oscar-winning director Boon Joon Ho (Parasites).

First reviews

The series that has already been released in the United States has not received the high praise that the film version received, which they accuse of failing to capture the creativity of the film and being a mediocre but observable science fiction series that lacks the ambitious rarity of the film. Its main protagonist, Daveed Diggs is also not spared from the negative reviews that describe him in a bland protagonist, who spends half his time doing typical television police things and the other half expressing vague discontent with the class system on board the train.