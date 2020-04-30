Hundreds of people lined up on Thursday to enter the first mall reopened in Chile since the arrival of the pandemic a month and a half ago, knowing that they should not touch products and try not to try on clothes. Hairdressers were among the stores with the highest demand

The remaining shopping centers will remain closed pending the operation or not of the strict sanitary measures imposed in the “Apumanque“, in the affluent neighborhood of The Counts that, along with three other neighborhoods in the south of the Chilean capital, concentrated hundreds of people infected after the return of people who were on vacation in Europe and the United States.

Chile lives with strict sanitary measures, including curfew, mandatory mobile quarantines, closure of large businesses, cinemas, restaurants, schools and universities, and millions are in voluntary isolation, which strongly impacted the economy and increased from 7.5 to 8 , 7% unemployment between January and March, the highest in a decade. April remains to be measured, when the crisis increased, especially among informal workers.

Customers of “Apumanque“, which will open only on Thursday, they made long lines to drop in and not exceed 1,100 people inside. Before the pandemic, they received about 2,700 per hour. Payment must be made in cash and there is a strong recommendation that do not go those over 70 years.

“I disagree (with the opening), but I am forced to come here because my husband is ill, so it suited me,” Margarita Bravo told The Associated Press at the doors of a pharmacy.



A modern technological program warns with a red light when the limit of people inside the enclosure is reached and the doors are closed waiting for some visitors to leave. Another warns when customers approach less than a meter.

The clerks suggested to their potential clients not to touch the products. Clothing stores were able to enable only one fitting room and suggested that people not try on if they were not going to buy. If a garment is not purchased, it is set aside for disinfection.

Hairdressers were among the most demanded, because many women needed to dye their hair and fix their nails. Local television stations often show images of men with holes in their hair after trying to cut it out.

The opening of the “Apumanque“It is viewed with hope by the more than 400,000 employees of large and medium-sized shopping malls who have not been able to work for a month and a half.Apumanque“There are 375 stores and most are small and medium-sized companies whose sales are their only income.

The mayor of The Counts, Joaquín Lavín, pointed out that the opening for a day of “Apumanque“It will allow evaluating everyone’s behavior and knowing what other sanitary measures must be implemented. He added that he was chosen because being smaller than the other establishments in the neighborhood, the sanitary situation can be better controlled.

The Apumanque opened, the first day with an audience. It is an evaluation day, with incognito clients, medical and security equipment. So tomorrow it closes, to analyze whether or not it can continue serving and when @LC_seguridad @CorpLasCondes. There are currently 501 people. pic.twitter.com/itL6OExgHN – Joaquín Lavín (@LavinJoaquin) April 30, 2020

Ignacio Silva, infectologist and academic at the University of Santiago, Ignacio Silva, opined that the reopening of the “Apumanque“It involves taking a step” into a high-risk situation that can reverse everything that it has cost to achieve relative containment of the virus in recent weeks. ” Chile It has 16,023 infected and 227 deceased.

The Economy Minister, Lucas Palacio, said that in a not yet determined future 160 large stores will operate again, which must abide by a strict sanitary protocol.

Large and medium-sized businesses were forced to fire several of their employees, and the rest will receive only 70% of their income because their companies have accepted an employment protection law, so unemployment insurance will be charge two thirds of wages.