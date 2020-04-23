Tonight, 32 young people will start a new stage as athletes. On his shoulders will be the future of some franchise with hopes of succeeding.

Joe Burrow, a LSU alumnus and national champion of college football, looks like the top candidate to be the top pick for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pin has the attributes to stand out, but it is not a guarantee; in fact, none of the other 31 are. In the last decade, great talents have been seen, worthy to be named on a night like this. The first example is Patrick Mahomes (Pick 10 from Draft 2017), who has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl conquest.

In just three seasons – two of them as a starter – the Texas Tec University graduate has added a championship ring, a Most Valuable Player award in the 2018 season and 76 touchdown passes. The numbers support him as one of the best teams in the decade; you are not alone.

JJ Watt (pick 11 in 2011), of the Houston Texans, and Aaron Donald (pick 13 of in 2014), of the Los Angeles Rams, accumulate five mentions as best Defensive of the Year together.

Von Miller (pick 2 in 2011) is a figure of the Denver Broncos that were crowned in SB 50, disputed in San Francisco. In his career, he accumulates 489 tackles and 106 quarterback sacks.

Julio Jones (pick 6 in the same year), of Falcons, has become one of the most talented receivers in the last 10 years, with 12,125 yards, 797 catches and 57 touchdowns.

To the misfortune of multiple franchises, not all of their prospects become figures. There is a blacklist of talented youth who failed in the NFL.

Johnny Manziel was the 22nd pick, selected by the Cleveland Browns, and he never kept his promise.

Justin Blackmon (2012 pick 5) arrived like a diamond in the rough, but he barely played 20 duels with 93 receptions. By 2014 her career was over.

